Four adults have been injured following an accident in Picard, Portsmouth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the accident.

Police PRO, Inspector, Pellam Jno Baptiste said that two motor vehicles were involved in a collision on the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway in the vicinity of Superwoods in Picard at around 1:00 am.

The vehicles involved were a Mitsubishi Pajero, registration number TJ617 owned by a Canadian citizen residing at Woodford Hill, which was reported stolen, and a Toyota RAV-4, registration number TL 541, driven by Telford Thomas of Woodford Hill with three other female occupants from Bense.

The occupants of the RAV-4 sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the P.M.H. where they were admitted and medical care was administered.

As a result of the accident, two 19-year-old males residing in Savanne Paille have been taken into police custody on suspicion of vehicular theft (taking conveyance) and matters relating to the collision.

Investigations are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.