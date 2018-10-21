Freak accident claims life of Pointe Michel residentDominica News Online - Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at 1:32 PM
A prominent Pointe Michel resident was killed, in a what has been described as a freak accident, on Saturday, October 20, 2018.
According to reports, Patrick Delauney, was using an electric sander at his home in Pointe Michel when one of the blades broke off and struck him in the head. He died as a result.
Deluaney was a farmer and a former employee, for many years, of the Agricultural, Industrial and Development Bank (Aid Bank).
In recent times, he was best known for his role as co-host of the programme on Q95FM, The Farmers’ Cry, which for sometime, gave a voice to farmers in Dominica on matters related to agriculture.
