The church was packed to capacity as lawyers, police officers serving and retired, family, friends and well wishers gathered at the Roseau Cathedral Chapel to say farewell to former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gene Pestaina.

Pestaina died on July 20, 2017, after a battle with cancer.

Dean of the Roseau Cathedral Fr. Charles Martin in his homily showered praises on the widow of the deceased, Judith Pestaina, who he said “was a tower of strength” and who stayed with her husband right to end.

“You hated to see him suffer and in pain but you did not relent. You wish despite all the pain and suffering that he was still around to play prosecutor and judge. The court is over, the case has ended. Be consoled that his passing has freed him from and his pains and the cancer treatments that he had to undergo,” Fr. Martin said.

Fr. Martin said the passing of Pestaina has “left a void and emptiness and grief.” Quoting several passages of scripture, Martin told the congregation that they need to be consoled and think of the fortunes he (Pestaina) has had on earth and say “thank God for his life, those he touched, his wife, his children, family and friends.”

Martin said that of the many sentiments that have been expressed about Pestaina, “most of all he was an honest and straight individual who spoke his mind and in your face. Thank God he was a straight talker. We need more like him since we have too many crooked people around us who pretend to be friends, gossip and stab you. Gene Pestaina was not like that.”

The deceased called a spade “a spade”, Fr. Martin said, “What you saw is what you got. I salute him because in this world we have lots of hypocrisy and dishonesty going on in the disguise of diplomacy.”

Gene Pestaina he said, “has fought the good fight and as a humble son and a Christian he has now appeared before the greatest Judge.”

Among the many mourners were high court judge Bernie Stephenson, attorney general Levi Peter, opposition leader Lennox Linton, members of the opposition, government ministers, the chief of police and his deputy, retired police officers, family, friends and members of the legal fraternity.