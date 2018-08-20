IN PICTURES: Accident at Concorde, no one injuredDominica News Online - Monday, August 20th, 2018 at 10:59 AM
If there can be any good news at all about a motor vehicle accident, it is that there were no injuries as a result of this accident which occurred at Concorde. That’s according to the information reaching DNO.
6 Comments
hmm computers are taking over driving it seems.
Are they driving with the influence of alcohol , cannabis and reckless on the road, drivers be more careful because there are too many accidents.
WHAT’S Wrong with those drivers in Dominica are they mad or they are stupid? I always wondered sometimes or most of the times these guys connot control themselves by drinking and smoking cannabis stupidly then go driving. This is not at all natural, But as you know most of us black people in the Caribbean don’t have the basic instincts to know how.
So only perfect drivers should get licences to drive in Dominica?
I live in a major city and with 14 lane highways and I see accidents on the road EVERY day. If the local newspaper had to print a story every time there was an accident, there would be no more room for other news.
Dominica is no different than anywhere else. Most drivers are careful, but there are some idiots on the road and we nothing we do can stop that.
Hi, I don’t understand your point,you can be driving carefully on the road and something can still happen.
You sound dumb. Your grammar and punctuation sucks, and you try too hard to sound intelligent. Also, most people in the Caribbean are black, so that statement is irrelevant. It’s even more irrelevant that you chose to generalize black people in the Caribbean based on this one acccident. If there are ANY set of people who can handle whatever drug they introduce to their bodies,and drive it’s Caribbean people. With our roads and the terrains, the fact that people are even able to drive sober is noteworthy. But yea, you sound idiotic saying” us black people in the Caribbean don’t have the basic instincts to know how.” You want company being stupid? Be stupid on your own please. Don’t include other Dominicans. Thanks! Learn to proof read.