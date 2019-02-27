IN PICTURES: Accident at PicardDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 8:19 AM
This accident occurred at Picard sometime after six this morning.
DNO has not received any reports of serious injury.
Picard/ Possie have a jombee it seems. I find that stretch have a lot of accidents in that area these days.