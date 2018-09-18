IN PICTURES: Before and after Hurricane MariaDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 at 12:44 PM
One year ago today, Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica, with losses estimated at US$1.37 billion, or 226 percent of GDP, left in its wake. A death toll of 30 has been reported, a figure that may be even higher due to undocumented cases. More than 4,500 houses were destroyed and 20,000 were partially damaged under the near total destruction of Maria.
However, the island is rebounding after the hurricane and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said significant progress has been made in recovery.
A wide variety of photos are included below. The following set pictures shows sections of the island after the monster hurricane and how they look today.
Photos below by Chad Ambo/DDA
This set of pictures were taken by an amateur photographer one day after Maria in Roseau and the surrounding area.
