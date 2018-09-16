Car crashes on flooded roadDominica News Online - Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at 10:27 PM
An indirect non-fatal casualty of Tropical Storm Isaac? I guess one could say that as the motor vehicle in this picture went out of control on a road which was flooded by the heavy rain which followed the storm.
The accident occurred on a section of the Hillsborough road south of the Layou River bridge on Friday September 14, the day after Isaac’s passing.
There were no reports of injury.
