IN PICTURES: Fender BenderDominica News Online - Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at 3:24 PM
A bus driver unexpectedly lost control on Friday afternoon while navigating the road on kings lane near Island’s Ice Cream. With the slew of recent vehicular accidents, we are relieved to report no one was injured. The pictures below illustrate the fender bender and the resulting damage.
