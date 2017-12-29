Laudat man dies as a result of fireDominica News Online - Friday, December 29th, 2017 at 3:37 PM
Fire and police officials are investigating the circumstances behind the cause of a fire which resulted in the death of a man from Laudat.
Randy Corriette, aged 29, received severe burns to his body in the fire which occurred on Wednesday night in Laudat. He died from his injuries on Friday afternoon at the Intensive Care Unit of Princess Margaret Hospital.
It is alleged that a mattress on which Corriette was sleeping caught fire, causing the burns to his body.
This is truly shocking & so tragic! Please be strong family & people of Laudat…
Weeping may Endure through the night but Joy comes with the dawn!
It is indeed so very sad to hear of the sudden Passing of this young man in such a shocking way.
My deepest condolences to all his Loved ones as well.
Eternal Rest grant unto him Oh Lord & Let Perpetual light shine upon him. May he Rest in Peace! & May his Soul & All the souls of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God- Rest in Peace! Amen!
I pray & trust that God’s Grace (2 Cor 12:9), Peace & Abundant Mercies & consolation will be a source of continued Strength & Courage for the entire family during this period of grief & Loss.
Know that God is Absolutely For us, & With us (Rom 8:28-31) in this time of sorrow, no matter what You may be feeling… Do not let your heart be troubled or Afraid- But Have Faith in God! (Jn 14:6…)
And Put Your Trust always in the Lord Jesus who is the Resurrection & The Life!
RIP Bro.
that mattress must have been soaked with flammable material and he himself tied to it. Because mosquitoe biting me and i waking up, much less for my bed to be on fire and i not shifting?
awa.
But he is not you! People are not alike hence they do not all sleep the same way, stop with your tv series bullcrap tonerre
hmm…..i waiting to hear the “official story” behind that one.