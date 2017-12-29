Fire and police officials are investigating the circumstances behind the cause of a fire which resulted in the death of a man from Laudat.

Randy Corriette, aged 29, received severe burns to his body in the fire which occurred on Wednesday night in Laudat. He died from his injuries on Friday afternoon at the Intensive Care Unit of Princess Margaret Hospital.

It is alleged that a mattress on which Corriette was sleeping caught fire, causing the burns to his body.