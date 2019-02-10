Share
The vehicle involved in the accident

 

DNO has received reports of a major accident which, according to an eyewitness, occurred on the brow of the hill at  Morne Espagnol on the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway earlier this evening.

Early information indicates at least 3 people were involved with 2 taken to the hospital in Portsmouth.

Multiple sources have confirmed that at least one person has died.

DNO will continue to follow this story.

 

 