UPDATE: Major accident at Morne Espagnol (with video)Dominica News Online - Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at 9:37 PM
DNO has received reports of a major accident which, according to an eyewitness, occurred on the brow of the hill at Morne Espagnol on the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway earlier this evening.
Early information indicates at least 3 people were involved with 2 taken to the hospital in Portsmouth.
Multiple sources have confirmed that at least one person has died.
DNO will continue to follow this story.
