A bridge on the main highway linking France and Italy collapsed Tuesday killing at least 20 people according to an AP report. A large area of the bridge crumbled to the ground in the midst of a powerful storm which caused vehicles to plummet nearly 150 feet into the rubble below.

The collapse left a 260 feet expanse missing from the bridge sending 30 – 35 vehicles and 3 heavy trucks, steel and concrete debris plunging into the industrial zone full of warehouses below according to Angelo Borrelli, head of Italy’s civil protection agency. The tragedy shares similarities to an elaborate action set piece from a big budget Hollywood movie but the result (especially for the victims) was anything but entertaining – horrifying would be a more apt description.

There is also some confusion as to the death toll and number of injured. At a press conference in Rome, Borelli, said that 20 people had died and 13 were injured due to the collapse. All victims seemed to be those who were in vehicles that fell from the bridge.

However, Edoardo Rixi , an Italian Transport Official said that 22 people were killed and 13 injured in the collapse one CNN report brings the toll to 35 dead.

Borrelli stated that highway engineers were checking the safety of other portions of the bridge and that the cause of the collapse was yet to be determined. Police have speculated that the collapse may be related to the violent thunderstorm that took place while the bridge was in maintenance.

This disaster takes place 8 days after another accident on an Italian highway near the city of Bologna in the north. A tanker truck carrying flammable gas exploded after rear-ending a truck on the road, in turn the tanker got hit from behind itself. Reports vary, but as many as 3 people may have died while a large section of the eight-lane highway was blown apart in that accident.

Read Full AP story

Read more at CNN