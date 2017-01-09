A man was seriously injured in an accident which took place in Picard late Sunday night.

Reports indicate the man lost both legs.

The accident took place around 11:30 pm and it involved a truck and a street bike.

According to reports, the man was riding the street bike north on the Picard highway. He was allegedly racing another street bike.

His bike collided with a small truck traveling south and most of the bike got pinned under the truck and burst into flames.

The truck was completely burned down however the driver was able to exit and was not injured.

The man was brought to the Portsmouth Hospital then transported the Princess Margaret Hospital in Roseau about an hour later.

DNO will publish further information on this accident as it becomes available.