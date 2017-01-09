Man seriously hurt in accident at PicardDominica News Online - Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 9:30 AM
A man was seriously injured in an accident which took place in Picard late Sunday night.
Reports indicate the man lost both legs.
The accident took place around 11:30 pm and it involved a truck and a street bike.
According to reports, the man was riding the street bike north on the Picard highway. He was allegedly racing another street bike.
His bike collided with a small truck traveling south and most of the bike got pinned under the truck and burst into flames.
The truck was completely burned down however the driver was able to exit and was not injured.
The man was brought to the Portsmouth Hospital then transported the Princess Margaret Hospital in Roseau about an hour later.
DNO will publish further information on this accident as it becomes available.
To the young man and family be encourage cry out to God almighty he is your only home .Trust him to bring good out of what the enemy may have intended for evil .With life their is hope . I feel the pain of this mother regarding her son .Embrace Proverbs 3 verse3&4 . Praying for you.
I am from Dominica but I live in the u.s I ride street bikes also. I have seen pro riders died.. motorcycles is fun but also very dangerous. My fellow riders although accidents do happen sometimes your wrong or right. U need to excersise caution.. lately I have seen the increase of fuel injected bike being popular and imported in Dominica. Guys these bikes don’t play. Speed and power.. most riding with no gear… it ridiculous… hope the rider pulls through.. best wishes to him and his family
So sad, Gods healing hands upon him. To the other riders leave those BIKES alone, bikes are dangerous and we see every year what is happening to riders.
Street racing has been an increasing problem on this stretch of road. Speed bumps need to be installed to discourage this behaviour and to protect walkers, bikers and automobiles.
“The chariots (vehicles, riders) shall rage (make a show, boast, be clamorously foolish, stultify) in the streets, they shall justle (course (like a beast of prey), seek greedily) one against another in the broad ways: they shall seem like torches (flambeau, lamps or flames), they shall run (rush) like the lightnings,” Nahum 2:4.
And how is this scripture connected with the accident??
You’ll don’t learn… you’ll don’t learn you’ll don’t LEARN.
Perhaps you should have just said you all because ‘you’ll’ is short for you will…not you all.
DIDN’T U read his/her name?
Are people on street bikes obliged to put reflectors, wear reflective clothing and front & rearlights on their bikes at night? I pray to God that young man survives but it is awful, for his parents too.
That is terrible news. I’m so sorry to hear that.
Our roads are not suitable for racing.
This is extremely sad and unfortunate..I want to encourage his family to remain strong in what I believe are trying times. Cases like this are examples of issues pertaining to the needs of our youth which are not being properly addressed. We a raised to work hard at gaining proper education; find a good job; and them what?? That’s my concern, where are the proper avenues for young people of various interest to recreate.
Clearly this guy loved Motor sports and being young is synonymous to taking risks; a dangerous concoction in my mind! However, the odds of this happening in a controlled setting (race track or a closed road) would be much lower, or to some extent sufficiently rare. Based on this premise I doubt that there is anything else we can do no matter how much we educate motorist about the impact of speeding,road safety, placing speed bumps or stiffer penalties. I am convinced that the theory of acceptable risk will prevail and often ensue in devastating outcomes
Praying for this young man. I know that’s not what you expected in the new year. May God be with you through your healing process. I don’t know you but I am saddened by this news.
Jah boy
So, so shocking but don’t tell me the street bikes were on that road in the dark riding without lights. Everyone is shocked, including the truck driver. Please people take care and exercise extreme caution, a human body is as fragile like an egg.