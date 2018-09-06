Chairman of the Marigot Village Council, Egbert Jeremy, has vowed to address the lack of resources for fighting fires in the area.

He spoke in light of a major fire in the community earlier this week which destroyed a house and a garage, despite, he said efforts by firefighting personnel.

“As the Chairman of the Marigot Village Council, I will be addressing this …” he said on local radio station Q95. “I believe we have to come together and address these things.”

Jeremy explained the basis for his concerns. He stated that when the blaze broke out, he was the one who called the fire department and they responded quickly.

“They were there by 15 minutes,” he stated. “I stayed at my home and I looked, I saw the fire almost extinguished. So I walked from my home to take a look at what really took place.”

He said when he arrived on the scene, there was still fire on the roof of the house but was told that the firetruck had run out of water.

“It only carried like 400 gallons of water, so they had to go and get water somewhere,” Jeremy explained.

He stated while on the scene waiting for the truck to return, the nearby garage caught fire “and burnt flat before the truck returned.”

“The house was burning and no flames were in the garage before,” he remarked. “The truck went for water and by the time it came back, the garage was burnt completely.”

He further stated there was a fire hydrant in front of the building which was opened but it had no water.

“If that hydrant had water, there would be no need for the fire service,” he stated.

Jeremy said that he spoke to a fire officer on the scene and he was “taken aback.”

“Having lived in Marigot for so many years, worked in that area, was around the fire service, I never understood what is really taking place in Marigot,” he said.

He explained he was told that if a house is on fire in the area and there is a plane at the airport, the fire service will not leave to attend to the fire.

“That took me so hard,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy went on to say that although there are two fire trucks at the fire station, one cannot cross a bridge in the area since it is too big.

He said he spoke to the government about the size of that bridge in May and “they haven’t done anything to that bridge up to now.”

Jeremy also said that he will be contacting DOWASCO to raise concerns over lack of water in hydrants in the area.

There has been no official report from the fire department on the blaze.