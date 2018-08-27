When participants and spectators gathered for the Madden NFL 2019 video game tournament on Sunday in Jacksonville Florida the only aggression they expected might have been the relatively benign violence of virtual American football. What they experienced instead was perhaps one of the most tragic and fatal displays of unsportsmanlike behaviour at a video game event.

David Katz the suspect in the shooting reportedly opened fire after losing the tournament. Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski told the Los Angeles times that he witnessed David opening fire after losing.

Three people were killed (including the shooter) and 11 were hurt; two of those hurt suffered injuries while attempting to escape.

