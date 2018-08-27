Mass shooting at video game tournament results in 3 dead 11 injuredLos Angeles Times - Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 3:16 PM
When participants and spectators gathered for the Madden NFL 2019 video game tournament on Sunday in Jacksonville Florida the only aggression they expected might have been the relatively benign violence of virtual American football. What they experienced instead was perhaps one of the most tragic and fatal displays of unsportsmanlike behaviour at a video game event.
David Katz the suspect in the shooting reportedly opened fire after losing the tournament. Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski told the Los Angeles times that he witnessed David opening fire after losing.
Three people were killed (including the shooter) and 11 were hurt; two of those hurt suffered injuries while attempting to escape.
3 Comments
so what happen the video games go up in their head or something?hmmm lord have mercy on this world,have mercy on all of us…
this happen yesterday afternoon.
So long that happen.
Now DNO waking up man.