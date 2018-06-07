The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development has extended deepest condolences to the family of Natalia Matthew of Bath Estate who died on Wednesday evening following a traffic accident.

A message of condolence was sent via the ministry’s Facebook page on Thursday.

“She was a student of the Roseau Primary School and the Ministry stands in solidarity with the principal, teachers, and students of the school who are mourning the loss of Natalia, described as a pleasant, helpful and conscientious student,” the post stated. “May God guide and comfort her loved ones in this trying time.”

The Ministry of Education has seent school counselors to the school and they were with students and teachers on Thursday.

Reports indicated that the child was struck by a pickup truck on the Bath Estate main road.

There has been no official report from the police on the accident.