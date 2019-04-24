Mother seeks assistance for critically injured son

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 2:01 PM
Jawani Fedor is at the ICU at the PMH suffering from severe injuries

Jasmine Joseph is seeking assistance from the general public on behalf of her son, Jerwani Fedor who was badly injured while riding his bicycle in Mahaut over the Easter Holidays.

According to the mother, there were no brakes on the bicycle which caused him to lose control and plummet down a hill near by.  He has suffered brain damage and several cracks to the skull as a result of the accident.

Jerwani is now a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital and needs to fly out of the country as soon as possible for further medical evaluation.

Donations can be sent to the mother’s National Bank account, The account number is 100080269 and the account name is Jasmine Joseph.

Ms. Joseph can also be contacted at 615 3907.

