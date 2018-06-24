Motor vehicle accident at MeroDominica News Online - Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 7:09 PM
A motor vehicle accident occurred this afternoon (Sunday) on the main road at Mero close to the former location of Greenhouse Bar. According to information reaching DNO, a motor cycle and a pick up truck were involved. Details are sketchy at this time but there are reports of a serious injury resulting from the accident.
The reports indicate that a police officer who was at the scene quickly took control of the situation.
