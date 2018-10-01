The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a fatal motorcycle which claimed the life of Olian Tarel Baptiste, 20 of Guadeloupe on Sunday, September 30.

A report from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards the incident occurred at about 8:00 am in Mitchum, Grand Bay.

He said Baptiste was riding motorcycle registration number PU535 in a westerly direction on the road in Mitchum when he lost control and plunged 30 feet into a ravine.

He was transported by Personnel of the Fire and Ambulance Service to the Grand Bay Health Centre and then transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

“Sometime later on that same day he succumbed to his injuries and was officially pronounced dead by a medical Doctor,” Edwards stated.

The body was transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home.

A Post-Mortem will be conducted.