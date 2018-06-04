Multiple injuries are being reported in what has been described as a major motor vehicle accident which occurred in Tarreau on Sunday evening.

Information reaching DNO indicates that a passenger bus with four people on board veered off the road and crashed into a bridge in the village. DNO has not been to able independently verify that information but according to the report, a child was among those injured. DNO was informed that all occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, received medical attention for various injuries. We have not been able to determine the extent of those injuries.