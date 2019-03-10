No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines plane crashDominica News Online - Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at 10:45 AM
An Ethiopian Airline flight on route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi has crashed on Sunday morning (10th March 2019) leaving all 157 on board dead.
Ethiopian airlines have shared this information via twitter and a press conference on Facebook.
The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation has stated that there were 33 nationalities on board the Boeing 737 when it crashed. These include 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians.
According to an Al-Jazeera report, the dead include 18 Canadians; eight each from China, the United States and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia. Spain’s foreign ministry said two Spanish nationals were on the passenger list.
The cause of the disaster is not yet clear. However, the pilot had reported difficulties and had asked to return to Addis Ababa, the airline said.
“At this stage, we cannot rule out anything,” Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told reporters at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.