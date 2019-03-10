An Ethiopian Airline flight on route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi has crashed on Sunday morning (10th March 2019) leaving all 157 on board dead.

Ethiopian airlines have shared this information via twitter and a press conference on Facebook.

The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation has stated that there were 33 nationalities on board the Boeing 737 when it crashed. These include 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians.

According to an Al-Jazeera report, the dead include 18 Canadians; eight each from China, the United States and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia. Spain’s foreign ministry said two Spanish nationals were on the passenger list.

The cause of the disaster is not yet clear. However, the pilot had reported difficulties and had asked to return to Addis Ababa, the airline said.

“At this stage, we cannot rule out anything,” Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told reporters at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

