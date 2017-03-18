Notice on Macoucherie BridgePress release - Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at 1:23 PM
Further to the announcement of March 11, 2017, the Ministry of Public Works and Ports continues to remind the general public of the failure of the Bailey Bridge at Macoucherie due to heavy rainfall which occurred on March 11, 2017.
Designs for a new Bailey Bridge are currently being finalized.
In the interim, motorists are advised to use the old Macoucherie Estate Bridge for vehicles weighing less than ten (10) tonnes and the temporary path created on the Macoucherie River for all other vehicles.
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports apologises for any inconvenience caused and reassures the general public that the Ministry is working feverishly to install a new Macoucherie Bailey Bridge as well as the new permanent Macoucherie Bridge.
