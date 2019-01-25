Two people received minor injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident which occurred in the Red Gully Area on on the Springfield road on Wednesday 23rd January 2019.

Substation Officer and PRO of the Fire and Ambulance Services, Wayne Letang, reported that “at approximately 7:26 am , crews from the Roseau Fire Station responded to a Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) in the Red Gully Area. “

The report indicated that a small car had plunged into a ditch and that two persons were entrapped.

Rescuers transported two persons with minor injuries to the Princess Margaret Hospital via ambulance.

According to Letang, investigations revealed that the chauffeur of the motor vehicle lost control due to the presence of a petroleum product which was either “accidentally or intentionally” spilled onto the road surface.