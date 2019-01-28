One hospitalized as a result of fire on Hillsborough StreetDominica News Online - Monday, January 28th, 2019 at 9:51 PM
One person was taken to hospital due to apparent electrocution following a fire on Hillsborough Street this evening, according to personnel of the Fire and Ambulance Services.
The individual was brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital following the incident this evening.
The fire began at around 8:30 PM and has significantly damaged 3 buildings just across from the Government Headquarters.
