One person found, investigations ongoing into missing vessel

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) have confirmed that one individual by the name of Davy Rodney has been found following a joint search and rescue operation with the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) in Martinique.

The search and rescue operation was in response to a report about a vessel that was said to be in distress near the North East of the island on the evening of Saturday 20th April 2019.

The search was conducted the same evening by the Dominica Marine Unit with air support provided by the MRCC and according to the police, “nothing was seen.”

The police are reporting that Davy Rodney, who is believed to have been on board the vessel, was found at 12 pm on Sunday 21st April, 2019 on the shore at Marigot Bay and transported to the Wesley Health Centre by the Fire and Ambulance Services where he was medically examined and released.

A missing person report was also filed at the Wesley Police station for an Anthony Robin by a family member. Anthony Robin, who is described as a juvenile male of Woodford Hill, went fishing on a vessel on Saturday 20th, April 2019 and has not returned up to the time the report was made.

The missing vessel is described as being approximately 15 feet in length powered by an 85 Horse power Yamaha engine. The search continued on Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd April, 2019 with no positive result.

The police say that investigations are ongoing.