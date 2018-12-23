Over 200 dead from Tsunami in Indonesia (with video)Dominica News Online - Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 12:44 PM
Imagine being at home at night enjoying the festivities of the holiday season. You feel safe with family or friends doing whatever you do during the holidays or perhaps nothing at all. At that moment, terror suddenly strikes. This was the scene for many of the residents in Indonesia right before their lives were swept away by a sudden and powerful tsunami.
An eruption at Anak Krakatau, one of the worlds most famous volcanoes, is believed to have caused the devastating wave, according to an AP report. Over 800 people have been injured and many more missing after the Tsunami hit after 9:27 pm on Saturday around the Sunda Strait. The disaster agency said the death toll may rise as more reports come in from affected areas.
This video shows the Indonesian band Seventeen in concert at the Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten performing as the tsunami struck.
