Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has warned that the the effects of climate change will be here for a very long time and the Caribbean will see more frequent and ferocious storms in the future.

He was addressing the 43rd annual general meeting of the Saint Lucia Insurance Council in Saint Lucia last week.

The prime minister observed that although countries like Dominica and Saint Lucia contribute very little to greenhouse gases, they bear the brunt of the effects.

Dominica was ravaged by hurricane Maria last year.

Noting the impact on the country’s economy, Skerrit asserted that the response cannot be funded only from local resources. He said those who contribute most to climate change must help to pay the bill..

Skerrit also called on the region to be better prepared and to do what is possible “to lessen the impact of the various climatic events.”

Among such actions taken by Dominica, according to the prime minister, was the revision of the Island’s building codes and the implementation of measures to ensure adherence.

“We have sought to stipulate and promote the use of better quality building materials,” Skerrit stated. “We have examined our bridges and roads and determined that we need to improve the structures.”

He said despite the significant cost of such measures, Dominica does not have a choice.

“To do otherwise would result in a constant cycle of destruction and repair with no benefit to our people,” the prime minister explained.

Skerrit urged the Saint Lucia Insurance Council to be part of the solution to the serious challenges which insurance companies have to surmount if they are to play a pivotal role in the recovery process.