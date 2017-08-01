Police identify body found in Roseau MarketDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at 10:55 AM
Police have identified the body of a man discovered in the New Roseau Market on Sunday 30th July 2017.
The dead man was identified as Eustace Buffong of Roseau.
Police PRO Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste reported that at approximately 7:20 a.m the lifeless body of Buffong was discovered lying on a vending stall.
The Inspector stated that the body was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where it was officially pronounced dead by a medical Doctor.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened.
Jno Baptiste added that investigations are ongoing.
