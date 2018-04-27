The police have identified the two men who died due to an accident which took place in Castle Bruce on Thursday.

They are Victory Lloyd, 72 of Castle Bruce, and James Austrie, 84, also of the same community.

Police PRO, Acting Inspector Simon Edwards, said the accident took place around 5:15 pm.

He said Lloyd was the driver of the vehicle, registration number, PK498, and he was accompanied by his wife Juliette Lloyd and Austrie.

“Mr. Lloyd apparently collapsed while driving and lost control of the vehicle,” Edwards said. “The vehicle subsequently went off the road and plunged 150 feet into a ravine.”

He said the three were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where Lloyd was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He stated that Austrie succumbed later to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“Mrs. Lloyd is a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Edwards stated. “Investigations into the matter continue.”