The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a road traffic collision which occurred at about 10:00am on March 14th 2019 at Grand Savanne Salisbury on the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway.

According to reports for Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards the accident involved Toyota RAV 4 Registration number TM958 owned and driven by Phillip Clunes, male 83 years-old of Grand Savanne and truck registration number TJ424 owned by Raco Tile Gallery and driven by Desmond Charles of Salisbury.

Edwards said the truck was traveling south on the E.O Leblanc Highway transporting concrete blocks with the jeep at its rear traveling in the same direction on the Highway.

“Upon reaching the hardware department located on the western edge of the E.O Leblanc Highway in Salisbury the truck driver negotiated a truck westward to enter the compound when the jeep ran into its rear,” Edwards explained.

He said the jeep sustained extensive damages. The driver sustained serious injuries to his face, legs and back.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was medically examined and admitted to the Alford Ward.