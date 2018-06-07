Police investigate accident which claimed life of childDominica News Online - Thursday, June 7th, 2018 at 12:15 PM
The police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Bath Estate main road on Wednesday 6th June 2018, which claimed the life of a minor.
According to reports from Police PRO, Acting Inspector Simon Edwards, the accident occurred at 5:45 pm and involved Giovanni Vaughn Garraway 21, of Cochrane and Natalie Matthew, 10 of Bath Estate.
“According to the information, Garraway was driving pick-up registration number FA073 in a west to east direction on the Bath Estate main road when he overtook a moving vehicle traveling in the same direction,” he said.
Edwards said at that same time Matthew was crossing the road ahead in a north to south direction in front of a vehicle parked on the side of the main road.
The pickup hit Matthew who sustained bodily injuries, he said.
She was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where she succumbed to her injuries.
She was officially pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.
Her body was transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral home.
Investigations are ongoing.
I just cant believe that you’re gone Nato I wish surely miss your hugs, and your sweet voice. Your memory will live on with me . LOVE YOU
Someone have to tell u it was fast driving may she rest in peace
Overtaking with no proper clearance ahead. He must have been speeding too , to overtake the ahead moving vehicle.
May she R.I.P. Condolences to her entire family.