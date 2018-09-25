Police are carrying out investigations into the death of one-year-old Faith-Ann Registe of Kingshill who lost her life in a house fire on Wednesday 19th, September 25, 2019.

According to information from Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards the incident occurred at about 7:11 am at a house located at Lower Morne Bruce, Kingshill.

The charred remains of the child were found in the house after the fire.

Edwards stated that the infant lived in the single-room house with her 23-year-old mother lived and a two-year-old male child.

He said at the time of the blaze the mother was not at home.

“The toddler was able to walk away from the burning building with no injuries but the entire house was engulfed in flames trapping the deceased,” he explained. “On the mother’s return, she collapsed on seeing the tragedy and was taken away from the scene.”

Edwards that members of the community and eventually the Fire and Ambulance Service extinguished the fire.

“The charred body of the deceased was seen in the eastern section of the building on her back,” he stated.

The body was transported to the Roseau Health Centre by the Lyndhurst Funeral Home and was identified by a family member, pronounced dead by a medical Doctor and transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home.

The mother was attended to at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and was discharged.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Investigations are ongoing, Edwards said.