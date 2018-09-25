Police are investigating the discovery of the lifeless body of 69 year-old John Rabess of Atkinson.

“Rabess’s lifeless body was found at 8:00 pm on the playing field in the vicinity of the Atkinson Primary School on Monday 24th September, 2018. He was last seen alive in the area at 10.00 am on Sunday 23rd September 2018,” Police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards reported.

Edwards said the body was examined at the scene by the District Medical Officer and officially pronounced dead.

He added that the body was transported to the North Eastern Funeral Association parlour and a post mortem is to be conducted.