Police are investigating a collision which occurred at 11:00 am on Friday Coctober 5, 2018 under the Canefield cliff.

According to police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards, 22 year-old Nehemiah Darroux of Petite Savanne, who resided at Canefield, was killed in the accident.

“According to the information received, three vehicles were involved in the incident. Suzuki Escudo jeep geistration number PM 569 owned and driven by Victor Jno Baptiste, male adult of Mero, Toyota Rav 4 registration number PH 405 owned and driven by Alexander Joseph, male adult of Kings Hill and motor scooter registration number PO 626, with Nehemiah Darroux as its rider, ” Edwards stated.

He continued, ” The Suzuki jeep was travelling in a northerly direction on the E. O. Leblanc Highway and in the process of overtaking vehicles that were ahead travelling in the same northerly direction, while the motor scooter and rider were travelling south on the highway and also overtaking a number of vehicles heading in the same southerly direction when the jeep and scooter collided head on.”

Edwards said the Suzuki jeep also struck the Rav 4 which was travelling north.

“The motorcyclist was thrown off the scooter and ended under the Toyota jeep. The driver of the Suzuki jeep, Victor Jno Baptiste and the rider of the scooter, Nehemiah Darroux, were transported to the accident and emergency department of the Princess Margaret Hospital. Jno Baptiste was attended to and discharged. Darroux was examined and officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” he stated. “The body of Nehemiah Darroux was transferred to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home. A post mortem will be conducted.”