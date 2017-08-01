Investigations have commenced into a motor vehicle collision which occurred on the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway in Layou on Friday 28th July 2017.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste the incident, which occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m, has left 6 individuals nursing injuries.

Jno Baptiste said the collision involved Public Service vehicle registration number HF347 owned and driven at the time by Wendell Lawrence, a male adult of St Joseph.

“According to initial police investigations the motor vehicle was traveling in a northerly direction when it ran off the road and collided with a coconut tree on the Hillsborough Estate at Layou,” he said.

Jno Baptiste said further that one female passenger who sustained serious injuries was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where she received medical attention and was admitted.

Jno Baptiste reported that the other injured parties were transported to the St Joseph Health Centre where they received medical attention before they were transferred to the PMH.

Investigations are ongoing.