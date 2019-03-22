Police officer injured in accident in Kalinago TerritoryDominica News Online - Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at 9:45 AM
One police officer was injured in an accident which took place in the Kalinago Territory last weekend.
The officer, who is attached to the Salybia Police Station, was the sole occupant of the vehicle when the incident took place.
Reports are that the vehicle crashed into a house in the community of St. Cyr.
No one was injured in the house which also contains a shop.
The incident took place around 8:00 pm on Friday.
The officer was taken to hospital. However, DNO understands that he has since been released.
The circumstances surrounding the accident, which drew a large crowd to the scene, are unknown at this time.
I hope he was given a breathalyzer test to see if alcohol wasn’t the cause of this accident.
Do the authorities even know what a breathaliser is? Do they care ? Do they study the law? How often do they go for refresher training to ensure they keep up with changes within the law? ….. Anything goes in DA….God Help My People Eh
I’m happy that no one was serioustly injured, vehicle is insured the home owner will be compensated for the damages. Safe driving my beautiful people, one love.
I hope they tested him on alcohol and drugs…?!! But I suspect that’s just wishful thinking.
Did they give him a breathalizer test. If not, Why not?
Since when do they execute breathalyzer test in Dominica?
And even if they have such it would be in police control; wherever country that is done, the arresting officer gives that teat.
So do you believe that in a corrupt place like Dominica police would give such a teat to an officer?
We don’t know if the man was inebriated; but the fact he was taken to the hospital and not admitted, it might be reasonable to believe he was inebriated, but on second thoughts he could be distracted by something, could be he was on his cellular phone, if he has one.
I would hope he has some insurance to pay for the damage he caused to the people’s property!
No insurance; sue him and let the court garnish part of his pay cheque until the damages are paid for!
In Dominica showing off by speeding compounded with alcohol is the cause all those accidents!