One police officer was injured in an accident which took place in the Kalinago Territory last weekend.

The officer, who is attached to the Salybia Police Station, was the sole occupant of the vehicle when the incident took place.

Reports are that the vehicle crashed into a house in the community of St. Cyr.

No one was injured in the house which also contains a shop.

The incident took place around 8:00 pm on Friday.

The officer was taken to hospital. However, DNO understands that he has since been released.

The circumstances surrounding the accident, which drew a large crowd to the scene, are unknown at this time.