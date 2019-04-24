Police recover another body off Dominica’s coast

Police say they have recovered another body as they continue a search at sea in the north.

The police launched a search and rescue operation on Saturday, 20th April 2019 in response to a report received from the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) in Martinique about a vessel that was said to be in distress near the North East of the island that same evening.

The police reported that one individual, Davy Rodney, who it is believed was on board the vessel, was found on Sunday on the shore at Marigot Bay, following a joint search and rescue operation with the MRCC who provided air support. They said Rodney was medically examined at the Wesley Health Centre by the Fire and Ambulance Services and released.

The police also reported that a missing person report was also filed by a family member at the Wesley police station for Anthony Robin of Woodford Hill, who it is said went fishing on a vessel on Saturday 20th, April 2019 and had not returned up to the time the report was made.

It was reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the waters of the north east coast of the island. However, the police did not release an official statement on that discovery.

State-owned DBS radio reported this morning that the police have not yet identified the second body which they say is that of a male and they are not confirming any connection between the two bodies and the vessel which was reported to be in distress in the Woodford Hill area.

They say their investigation into the matter continues.