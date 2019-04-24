Police recover another body off Dominica’s coast

Police say they have recovered another body as they continue a search at sea in the north.
The police launched a search and rescue operation on Saturday, 20th April 2019 in response to a report received from the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) in Martinique about a vessel that was said to be in distress near the North East of the island that same evening.
The police reported that one individual, Davy Rodney, who it is believed was on board the vessel, was found on Sunday on the shore at Marigot Bay, following a joint search and rescue operation with the MRCC who provided air support. They said Rodney was medically examined at the Wesley Health Centre by the Fire and Ambulance Services and released.
The police also reported that a missing person report was also filed by a family member at the Wesley police station for Anthony Robin of Woodford Hill, who it is said went fishing on a vessel on Saturday 20th, April 2019 and had not returned up to the time the report was made.
It was reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the waters of the north east coast of the island. However, the police did not release an official statement on that discovery.
State-owned DBS radio reported this morning that the police have not yet identified the second body which they say is that of a male and they are not confirming any connection between the two bodies and the vessel which was reported to be in distress in the Woodford Hill area.
They say their investigation into the matter continues.
Quick Quack!!!
Lies to cover up for a crooked and highly corrupt cabal,but the majority of us know the truth ..
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
So much lies and inconsistencies going on in this investigation. Martinique informed them of a boat in distress on Saturday and Sunday they found a person from that distressed boat and they took him the health center and later he was released. Mean while a young man from Woodford went fishing on a boat and is missing. Yesterday they found a body in the Northeast and today another one. So the Northeast has something killing people in the sea man? Boy this story reminds me of when the US informed them of the barrel of guns and they cooked their Mills and after they say is a blue barrel. My one concern is I hope these guys don’t cook some more Mills and say the opposition threw Haitians in the sea and send their army to arrest members of the opposition since desperate people do desperate things.
Everyday this story seems to be getting more complicated and confusing as if someone is on a mission to fool us. On Saturday night they say a boat from Woodford Hill went fishing. Then the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre in Martinique told them about a vessel in distress. Then on Monday, April 22nd, Davy Rodney, who it is believed was on board the vessel, was found (Alive) on Sunday on the shore at Marigot. Strangely enough “They said Rodney was medically examined at the Wesley Health Centre by the Fire and Ambulance Services and released.” He was Released? Not even helping with the investigation so we could know how many people were on the boat , their nationality and what happened? Cover up? Then Anthony Robin of Woodford Hill, who it is said went fishing on a vessel is missing…? Then Tuesday, April 23rd “Body found off north east coast of Dominica” Then today Wednesday 24 “Police recover another body off Dominica’s coast.” So what they hiding from us? Is this a…
Hmmmmmmm….SMH . Time will surely tell.
You happy papa…. Cry wolf still…
What a calamity we find ourselves in! People are dying at sea and what we hearing on the block is more credible than what our government is telling us, more credible than what our police is telling us, more credible than what our Chief Executive Officer of Air and Sea Port Authority, Benoit Bardouille, is telling us and more credible than what our nation state radio DBS news is telling us. What a crisis we found ourselves in! These key offices and persons are just blatantly lying to us just to cover up one man. They lied to us about the small plane that crashed in syndicate last week. They lied to us when that Haitian plane with 29 passengers crash land at the Douglas Charles airport a week and a half ago; they lied to us about the boat that sank with how many Haitians on board last week. I don’t even think I can believe a thing they say to us. Today they say they found another body but knowing how they’ve been lying to cover the truth I wonder if they didn’t more and buried them
The Haitian thing becoming serious. It needs government action.
By the way, DBS = DeceptiveBS
my body they have to find next. So long i missing. I checking noone looking for me man?