Police release identity of one of three bodies recovered at sea

The police are reporting that one of two bodies which they recovered from the sea in the north east of the island on Tuesday, has been identified as that of Anthony Junior Robin of Woodford Hill.

According to a police statement issued this morning, the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) recovered two lifeless human bodies from the sea in the North East of the island on Tuesday 23rd April, 2019 while conducting a Search and Rescue mission.

“One of the bodies was identified by a family member as that of Anthony Junior Robin male juvenile who was reported missing on Sunday 21st April,2019 by family who mentioned that he went on a fishing expedition on Saturday 20th April in the Marigot area and had not returned since,” the statement added. “The other body has not yet been identified. Both were officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor and transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Parlour.”

DNO reported on Wednesday based on information broadcast on state-owned DBS, that a body had been found during the search and rescue operation. The latest police report confirms that two bodies had in fact been recovered.

It was reported as early as Tuesday that one body had been recovered in the police search and rescue effort, aided by the Martinique Maritime Rescue Service (MMRS) in the sea in the north east he island. However, the police did not release an official statement on that discovery.

The latest recoveries bring to three, the number of lifeless bodies that have been found during the police operation.

Another person, Davy Rodney, who it is believed was on board a missing the vessel, which prompted the police search and rescue operation, was found alive on Sunday 21st April, 2019 on the shore at Marigot Bay.

The police did not indicate in this latest report whether the search was continuing.