Police release identity of one of three bodies recovered at sea

The police are reporting that one of two bodies which they recovered from the sea in the north east of the island on Tuesday, has been identified as that of Anthony Junior Robin of Woodford Hill.
According to a police statement issued this morning, the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) recovered two lifeless human bodies from the sea in the North East of the island on Tuesday 23rd April, 2019 while conducting a Search and Rescue mission.
“One of the bodies was identified by a family member as that of Anthony Junior Robin male juvenile who was reported missing on Sunday 21st April,2019 by family who mentioned that he went on a fishing expedition on Saturday 20th April in the Marigot area and had not returned since,” the statement added. “The other body has not yet been identified. Both were officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor and transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Parlour.”
DNO reported on Wednesday based on information broadcast on state-owned DBS, that a body had been found during the search and rescue operation. The latest police report confirms that two bodies had in fact been recovered.
It was reported as early as Tuesday that one body had been recovered in the police search and rescue effort, aided by the Martinique Maritime Rescue Service (MMRS) in the sea in the north east he island. However, the police did not release an official statement on that discovery.
The latest recoveries bring to three, the number of lifeless bodies that have been found during the police operation.
Another person, Davy Rodney, who it is believed was on board a missing the vessel, which prompted the police search and rescue operation, was found alive on Sunday 21st April, 2019 on the shore at Marigot Bay.
The police did not indicate in this latest report whether the search was continuing.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
So what’s the reason for the drowning? Is it because he went fishing or because someone used him in a smuggling expedition? But sadly he is a juvenile, which means he is younger than 19 years and was not even born when Skerrit and the DLP came in power. Imagine that and it even gets sadder when we realize is because of Haitians that our government bringing in legally that played such a significant role in the young boys death. Man I am afraid for the future of our young children with the damage our government has done. No doubt he will get a big funeral but he is gone, while those evil ones enjoying life and planning a happy future abroad for their children.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING is a CRIME. But that activity has been going on in Dominica and some BIG Boys are alleged to be deeply involved. There are those in ‘High places’ who know about the ill;egal acts, until the supremo revealed that “racketeering” was going on. However, the police was not allowed to investigate those horrendous, illegal acts.
The situation of trafficking ,esp. of Haitians has gotten worse. It is claimed that Dominican passports are being distributed like peas to them. some people in Haiti and Dominica are facilitating that Human Trafficking Big time. They making plenty money and do not care two hoots who drown or die. Inhumane people doing those things right in our eyes. The money mean much more than lives.
Human Trafficking is an abomination taking place right here in Dominica. Martinique and Guadeloupe immigration and Nationals are expressing concerns.
There is a deafening silence, a hush-hush in all what is going on. Wickedness.
Well they went to put fishes in the sea. cuz they had some real big fishes on board smh.. You see the young men how they want to live these day fish fish fish..
how the news saying is fishing???
So what’s the reason for the drowning? Is it because he went fishing or because someone used him in a smuggling expedition? But sadly he is a juvenile, which means he is younger than 19 years and was not even born when Skerrit and the DLP came in power. Imagine that and it even gets sadder when we realize is because of Haitians that our government bringing in legally that played such a significant role in the young boys death. Man I am afraid for the future of our young children with the damage our government has done. No doubt he will get a big funeral but he is gone, while those evil ones enjoying life and planning a happy future abroad for their children.
Alah another young boy has lost his life and all we hearing is he was on a fishing expedition. But My God he is so young that they don’t even want to tell us his age so instead they refer to him as a juvenile. A juvenile is a young child that is not old enough to take decisions. So who sent him on that so called expedition? Shouldn’t the police have some people answering questions now? That’s the religious and political hypocrisy I cannot take you know. If a known pregnant woman committed abortion they would be all over her for something inside of her that nobody knows what that child looks like. But our young people, especially our boys are dying and no one seems to care to hold anyone responsible. For the life of me I cannot understand how the police would report that a family member reported that a juvenile went fishing and is missing then we hearing one of the persons on that boat made it alive and then the same family member identified the body but no one in police custody
So many lies and coverups over the last series of accidents man. All they give is a little bit of news here and there and trust me, the only reason we even getting a little bit of new is because the can’t hide. How you going to hide a plane load of Haitians that crash landed at our airport though no fatalities? How you going to hide a small plane that went down in the syndicate area? Yes you can lie and tell us it was flying from Martinique to Guada and somehow crashed at Syndicate. So why up to this day they have not released the name and nationality of the pilot, though his body was found? How can they hide a boat that sank from us? They will lie and hide the amount of passengers and their nationality but we know. Why did they have a poor man’s child involved in their crap and the poor people got a body to bury while nothing is done to those responsible for his death? So they keep saying is a Juvenile. Why they not giving his age so we could see the madness? It’s another young…
What was this child doing on a fishing expedition? Something is fishy about this story. Someone should be responsible for this child death.
Day by day those lies are getting worse and worse as bodies are being fished out. We are not even sure if is two or three bodies because the intention of the authorities is to complicate this thing as much as possible. Based on all previous police reports, one got the impression that one adult man by the name of Davy Rodney and one Juvenile went fishing. According to them the boat encountered difficulties on sea and Davy Rodney, the adult was found alive. So that would mean only one person missing and that would be the juvenile. So the Juvenile was found dead so why two more bodies that CANNOT be identified? So were there more than two persons on the boat? If yes, were there foreigners on board? Was Davy Rodney the captain of the boat? If yes, why was he treated and released instead of helping the police with the investigation so we could know who were the passengers, how many and their nationality? The police covering somebody, DBS is misleading us . What a crisis
Oh no. Praying for the family and friends of this young man. It hearts when someone passes away so senselessly. I do not know the circumstances of this matter but I will say this about the matter of the “Back Door” issue that has been going on for several decades between our country and the French islands There have been too many fatalities because of this and I usually have ideas on how we, especially the French and local authorities can go about solving this but sadly this issue, I am certainly unable to figure out how this issue can be curbed without breaking some humanitarian or globalization laws or even to avoid from sounding hypocritical given that a lot of my Caribbean people reside in other countries without residency documentation or even that of entry. I’ve looked at it from the perspective of several other countries who face this issue and I honestly do not know the solution for this.
Dominica is doomed,and unless the corrupt government that is in place removed from office this will continue,may your soul rest in peace,this was no fishing expedition,part of the human trafficking that is going on,while Blackmoore and Skerrit pockets continue to be filled with jumbie monies.
Fishing expedition? I HOPE is not somebody that fool the person child to come in their nonsense by the time they well alive and the person child in casket. smh. Poor child drowned what a terrible way to die.