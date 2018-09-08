 

Letang was last seen on Thursday, September 6, 2018

Police in Dominica are searching for a missing man from Giraudel.

According to police reports, 70 year-old Loftus Letang was last seen on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

At the time, he was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants

The reports indicate that Letang’s clothes were found in a ravine in the Giraudel area 0n Saturday