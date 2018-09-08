Police search for missing Giraudel manDominica News Online - Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at 8:30 PM
Police in Dominica are searching for a missing man from Giraudel.
According to police reports, 70 year-old Loftus Letang was last seen on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
At the time, he was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants
The reports indicate that Letang’s clothes were found in a ravine in the Giraudel area 0n Saturday
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.