The world is watching as rescue operations are ongoing for 12 young boys and their football coach that have been trapped for more than two weeks in Thailand. The football team nick-named the young boars visited the cave following football training last month.

The group hiked more than two miles into the cave after football practice on June 23. Heavy rains struck the area and parts of their path back to the cave entrance became swollen with floodwaters. The Thai Navy SEALS joined by divers from around the world searched in vain for the young boys, that is, until Monday 2nd July. While exhausted and famished the group was thankful to be alive after spending 9 days in the caves.

The rescue efforts were hindered by the water levels and only began in earnest on Sunday after ardous preparatory work and the death of one the Thai Navy Seals by the name of Saman Gunan. The mild weather and drop in water levels allowed the rescue of four of the boys who were transported over 2.5 miles of the cave network to safety. While they were able to walk some of the way full scuba gear and masks were needed to transport the boys safely in the submerged areas. Another four boys were rescued on Monday leaving five remaining trapped in the cave including their coach.

The young assistant coach is a former monk who has been blamed both for getting the team into this situation and for helping the boys to survive. He has been praised for teaching the boys how to meditate to conserve energy while giving them most of his meagre food supplies to keep up their energy. An act that left him in the weakest condition of the entire group.

The rescue operation that started Sunday is expected to last four days.