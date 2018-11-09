Rock fall at Fond CanieDominica News Online - Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 3:06 PM
Dominica News Online has just received information of a rock fall which occurred a little earlier at Fond Canie on the Trafalgar Road.
Boulder-sized rocks have come loose from the adjoining hillside and rolled down onto the road, blocking it.
Vehicular access is not possible at this time.
1 Comment
We need to go back to the days of traveling by donkey
cuz the Gov’t isn’t doing enough to fortify our passageways and roads for vehicular traffic