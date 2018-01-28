The scene of the incident on the Trafalgar/Copt Hall/Wotten Waven Rd. Photo: McCarthy Marie

A large rock fell onto a vehicle on the road to Trafalgar/Copt Hall/Wotten Waven between Silver Lake and Minya’s Seven Eleven, DNO has learned.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about. 2 pm today. The reports further indicate that the driver of the vehicle whom DNO has not yet been able to identify escaped without serious injury.