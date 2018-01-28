Rock smashes into vehicle on Trafalgar/Copt Hall/Wotten Waven roadDominica News Online - Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at 8:23 PM
A large rock fell onto a vehicle on the road to Trafalgar/Copt Hall/Wotten Waven between Silver Lake and Minya’s Seven Eleven, DNO has learned.
Reports are that the incident occurred at about. 2 pm today. The reports further indicate that the driver of the vehicle whom DNO has not yet been able to identify escaped without serious injury.
