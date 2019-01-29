Roseau Central MP promises to help fire victimsDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 at 12:48 PM
Parliamentary representative for the Roseau central constituency, Joseph Isaac, says government will move in speedily to assist the residents who were affected by a fire which occurred in Roseau on Monday night.
“For the residents who have lost most of what they had in some instances everything, I think it’s a very sad evening but I think what we always have to think of is life … first, so the most important thing is that they have life and since you have life anything is possible, ” Isaac said in a media interview shortly after the fire.
The fire, which ocurred on Hillsborough Street in Roseau, caused significant damage to three wooden dwelling houses leaving three families homeless.
Isaac said the parliamentary representative and the government will provide full support to those who were affected by the fire because they are aware that they lost everything and will deal with the matter urgently.
An official of the Fire and Emergency Services Division told a DNO reporter at the scene of the fire on Monday night that one person was taken to hospital due to “apparent electrocution” as a result of the fire.
According to state-owned DBS Radio, DOWASCO employee Kendell Durand who was in the area when the fire started, explained what he saw.
“While I was on Hillsborough Street doing a few repairs for a good friend, I noticed a little smoke and when I looked in the alley, I saw an orange flame, realizing that the fire is beginning at the back of the building. About 8:28 exactly, that’s when the real thing started and the fire just started growing rapidly.”
Durand also mentioned that someone with a motorbike reported the fire to the fire station and the firemen responded quickly. He said although there were a few hiccups with the fire hydrants, with his help, the firemen were able to take control of the fire.
The police and the fire department are investigating the probable cause of the fire.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Hiccups with the fire hydrants which a DOWASCO employee had to assist the fire department. We find this acceptable? Also who is paying to assist the fire victims. I agree they should get assistance and I know they lost everything and I do feel bad for them but when the government says they will provide assistance where does that money come from. Why does a disaster have to happen for the government to provide assistance? Wouldn’t it be cheaper for the government to tear down all the dilapidated homes and construct new ones that look better? The Government can pay to relocate the people while they are building the new homes instead of waiting for a fire to destroy their homes? What about people who live in other homes in Roseau that is of the same condition, should they just burn down their homes and wait for government assistance.
In case we missed the amount of money Venezuela forgave Dominica for so that Skerrit could help the people of Dominica, here is the full article and please take note of OVER US$100 million dollars. So if these people had gotton their fair share, there would be no need for them and anyone to depend on the government for help Joseph Isaac https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/13512