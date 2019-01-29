Parliamentary representative for the Roseau central constituency, Joseph Isaac, says government will move in speedily to assist the residents who were affected by a fire which occurred in Roseau on Monday night.

“For the residents who have lost most of what they had in some instances everything, I think it’s a very sad evening but I think what we always have to think of is life … first, so the most important thing is that they have life and since you have life anything is possible, ” Isaac said in a media interview shortly after the fire.

The fire, which ocurred on Hillsborough Street in Roseau, caused significant damage to three wooden dwelling houses leaving three families homeless.

Isaac said the parliamentary representative and the government will provide full support to those who were affected by the fire because they are aware that they lost everything and will deal with the matter urgently.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services Division told a DNO reporter at the scene of the fire on Monday night that one person was taken to hospital due to “apparent electrocution” as a result of the fire.

According to state-owned DBS Radio, DOWASCO employee Kendell Durand who was in the area when the fire started, explained what he saw.

“While I was on Hillsborough Street doing a few repairs for a good friend, I noticed a little smoke and when I looked in the alley, I saw an orange flame, realizing that the fire is beginning at the back of the building. About 8:28 exactly, that’s when the real thing started and the fire just started growing rapidly.”

Durand also mentioned that someone with a motorbike reported the fire to the fire station and the firemen responded quickly. He said although there were a few hiccups with the fire hydrants, with his help, the firemen were able to take control of the fire.

The police and the fire department are investigating the probable cause of the fire.