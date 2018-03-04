Salisbury man found dead, another in police custodyDominica News Online - Sunday, March 4th, 2018 at 1:41 PM
One man is in police custody following the discovery of a dead man’s body in the village of Salisbury earlier today.
Reports reaching DNO indicate that the body of Lloyd Casimir, aged 48, was discovered this morning near a bar in that community.
Unconfirmed reports say that the dead man was involved in an altercation with the other man prior to the incident.
Be of good courage my people
Just by expressing your opinion these days could cost you your life. Every time there is a homicide or a murder, the value of life is cheapened as the communities become more desensitized to death. It would take the collective efforts of the government, opposition, school, church, parents, civic organizations, and the community to mitigate criminal activities to acceptable levels. Crime is everybody’s business.
Well said!! Also look at the state of the court of Justice 6 month after the storm, look at our entire legal system in all, ?? Do you think the government in interesting in Justice for it so citizen???
What! The unfortunate circumstances, and loss of life, under allegedly suspected m w e all need to pray.
I hope that did not happen as a result of skerrit’s so called farmers money that has set trouble in every community because of the corrupt manner world bank money was used to bribe people for votes
Why call Skerrit’s name in wickedness that people do. Feel bad for both families. that not the time to point fingers on anyone. The bad things they did in Salisbury last year is hunting Salisbury.
You such a idiot blame Skerrit for everything ….when ur man or woman leave you blame him too.