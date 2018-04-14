At least eight people were killed in a shooting in Sante Fe Texas according to CNN. The police believe the shooter to be a student. A suspect is in custody while another individual has been detained. Reports indicate that one officer was injured. The local sherriff’s office responded to reports of the shooting incident which took place shortly before 8am.

Trump has already commented on today’s tragedy speaking at an unrelated function. He said shootings like today’s have “been going on too long in our country” and said his administration was “determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others.”

According to data from the non-profit organization Everytown for Gun Safety Today’s incident brings the number of school shootings in the US to 41.

