Seven houses destroyed in New Year fire in St. LuciaDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at 4:31 PM
The new year arrived in a devastating manner for several people in St. Lucia when a fire destroyed the houses which provided them with shelter, according to the St. Lucia Times.
The fire, which occurred at Rose Hill, Castries, shortly after midnight Monday, destroyed seven houses leaving all of the occupants homeless.
There were no reports of injuries but the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported that the fire quickly engulfed and destroyed the closely built wooden buildings.
