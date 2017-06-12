Several injured in Antrim accidentDominica News Online - Monday, June 12th, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Several people were injured in an accident which took place at Antrim on Monday morning.
The accident involved a bus traveling from Grand Fond to Roseau with 12 people on board.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least four passengers received serious injuries.
DNO was told that the accident took place around 7:15 near the DOWASCO water tank in Antrim.
The passengers were assisted by passers-by who responded rapidly.
The Fire and Ambulance Services and the police quickly arrived on the scene. However, several of the injured were taken to hospital by private citizens but they were transferred to the ambulances they met on the way.
The cause of the accident has not been officially determined this time, however, some of those on the scene said it could be an issue with the brakes.
DNO will publish more information on this matter as it becomes available.
Photos by Marian Jno-Finn.
