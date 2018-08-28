The 32 year old son of Minister of Public Infrastructure in St. Kitts (the Hon. Ian Liburd) was shot and killed on Monday evening.

Mickail Liburd was on his way home to the community of Pine Gardens when unidentified attackers shot him. Despite his attempts to escape he was gunned down and collapsed in nearby bushes. Reports indicate that he was then shot again at close range by his attackers.

St. Kitts police reported the incident occurred at t 10:15 p.m which coincide with reports of when the gunshots were heard. Liburd’s corpse was later found near the bushes in a pool of blood.

