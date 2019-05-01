Saint Lucia man rescued at sea

A Saint Lucian male was rescued at sea on Tuesday [April 30] following what emergency officials said was a mishap at sea.

Two other individuals were also reported missing.

According to an article in The St Lucia Times, officials say the thirty year-old Marigot resident who was rescued, was transported via ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

It was reported that the patient and two other men left Gros Islet about 10.00 p.m. Monday night on a fishing expedition.

The article further stated that the vessel in which the three were travelling developed engine trouble and capsized when it was hit by a huge wave on its way from Saint Vincent.