Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed sadness following a plane crash in Cuba on Friday.

The Cuban Boeing 737 which was carrying 104 passengers and 9 foreign crew crashed and exploded shortly after take-off in Havana.

The prime minister made the statement shortly after the plane crashed.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of this tragic plane crash in Cuba a few moments ago. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers that lost their lives in this tragic accident. My thoughts are with the government and people of Cuba at this time of sorrow,” Skerrit stated.

.