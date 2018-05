Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed sadness following a plane crash in Cuba on Friday.

The Cuban Boeing 737 which was carrying 104 passengers and 9 foreign crew crashed and exploded shortly after take-off in Havana.

The prime minister made the statement shortly after the plane crashed.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of this tragic plane crash in Cuba a few moments ago. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers that lost their lives in this tragic accident.┬áMy thoughts are with the government and people of Cuba at this time of sorrow,” Skerrit stated.

.