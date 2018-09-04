Three families consisting of 12 people are now homeless following a fire which broke out late Monday afternoon at Tarish Pit.

“At present, three families consisting of 12 persons, five of which are children of school age, were affected by the blaze,” Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Fire and Ambulance Service, Tony Jno Baptiste said.

According to him, three buildings, two of which were constructed of imported timber were completely destroyed while the third being a split-level building constructed of concrete blocks, was extensively damaged.

He said the fire department responded to blaze at around 5:10 pm.

No injuries were reported.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.