Tarish Pit blaze leaves 12 homelessDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 2:27 PM
Three families consisting of 12 people are now homeless following a fire which broke out late Monday afternoon at Tarish Pit.
“At present, three families consisting of 12 persons, five of which are children of school age, were affected by the blaze,” Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Fire and Ambulance Service, Tony Jno Baptiste said.
According to him, three buildings, two of which were constructed of imported timber were completely destroyed while the third being a split-level building constructed of concrete blocks, was extensively damaged.
He said the fire department responded to blaze at around 5:10 pm.
No injuries were reported.
Investigations into the fire are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.
3 Comments
Wait is that a joke? 2018 the Commonwealth of Dominica governed by the Labour party have the fire brigade looking like that and asking citizens to bring out there green GARDEN hose after 18years in power..Well consequence it is.. I AS AN INVESTOR I WILL NEVER INVEST IN THE COMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA TO PUT MY BUISNESS IN JEOPARDY .. AND NOT UNDER SKERRO. DISGRACEFUL..
Hope there were no injuries or deaths as a result of this tragedy.
Didn’t you read the article?